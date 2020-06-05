City of Chicago Announces Street Closures Ahead of Weekend Protests

Several streets will be closed throughout Chicago's Loop and Central Business district this weekend in anticipation of demonstrations.

Protesters have taken to the streets in Chicago and cities nationwide in the past two weeks to speak out against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck.

Here are the road closures announced by the city of Chicago:

Central Business District and Loop Area Boundaries (Non-essential vehicle traffic prohibited)

Division from Halsted to LSD

Halsted from Division to Milwaukee

Milwaukee from Division to Kinzie

Kinzie from Milwaukee to Canal

Canal from Kinzie to Cermak

Cermak from Canal to MLK JR. Drive

In addition to these routes, residents and motorists should be aware of the following traffic impacts:

Central Business District Bridge Closures

Michigan Avenue, Wabash Street, State Street, Franklin Street, Monroe Street, Adams Street, Jackson Street, Madison Ave, Randolph Street, Van Buren Street and Kinzie Street

Freeway Closures