City of Chicago Announces Street Closures Ahead of Weekend Protests

Several streets will be closed throughout Chicago's Loop and Central Business district this weekend in anticipation of demonstrations.
Protesters have taken to the streets in Chicago and cities nationwide in the past two weeks to speak out against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck.
Here are the road closures announced by the city of Chicago:
Central Business District and Loop Area Boundaries (Non-essential vehicle traffic prohibited)
- Division from Halsted to LSD
- Halsted from Division to Milwaukee
- Milwaukee from Division to Kinzie
- Kinzie from Milwaukee to Canal
- Canal from Kinzie to Cermak
- Cermak from Canal to MLK JR. Drive
In addition to these routes, residents and motorists should be aware of the following traffic impacts:
Central Business District Bridge Closures
- Michigan Avenue, Wabash Street, State Street, Franklin Street, Monroe Street, Adams Street, Jackson Street, Madison Ave, Randolph Street, Van Buren Street and Kinzie Street
Freeway Closures
- Lake Shore Drive will be closed from Fullerton to 31st Street for vehicles
- I-90/94 will be closed on all exit ramps from Fullerton to 18th Street.
- I-290 will be closed at Ida B. Wells.
- All traffic from I-55 will be diverted onto I-90/94.