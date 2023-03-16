City Council Approves Funding to Address Chicago's Influx of Migrants

After Chicago City Council approved millions of dollars in state funding to address the city's influx of migrants, debate ensued among community members and activists.

Some people like Tyrone Muhammad, the Executive Director for Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change or ECCS, is upset.

“It seems as if no one is listening and no one cares about our community,” Muhammad said.

“For us to turn around and see that $20 million can be received that fast and you can just go get $20 million from the state to handle issues we have been asking for resources for the last five years is appalling," Muhammad told NBC 5.

He said the money could be used elsewhere.

“We have been crying for resources to do violence interventions in these communities as well as workforce development,” said Muhammad.

Others like Baltazar Enriquez, President of the Little Village Community Council, support the chamber's decision.

“We are excited that they are bringing this money,” Enriquez told NBC 5.

Enriquez said he understands the importance of this funding because he was a migrant once.

“A lot of them are asking for clothing, housing and jobs and a place to stay at night,” Enriquez said.

25th Ward Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez said the money could go towards some of those necessities, which is why he voted yes to approve the funding.

“We cannot even meet basic needs such as shelter and addressing food insecurity and not only for the refugees, this is across the city,” he said.

20th Ward Alderwoman Jeanette Taylor voted no. She feels that the money would be better spent investing in Chicago residents.

“We are picking and choosing who we take care of? Yes, we are a sanctuary city, but we are also not talking about how the Black migrants are not getting on the bus to Chicago, how the Haitian people and Africans have been mistreated-- where is that conversation at?” she asked during the City Council meeting.

While the measure passed, the $20 million in funding comes up well short of what the city requested, which was just under $54 million.

“If they could find funding for wars, why not find funding for our migrants?” asked Enriquez.

Alderman Sigcho-Lopez said the details on when and how the funding will be distributed are still to be determined.