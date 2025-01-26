Cicero

Cicero apartment building fire displaces multiple residents, officials say

Police Siren Generic 123
NBC Bay Area/File

An apartment building fire in suburban Cicero has displaced residents in a half-dozen units, fire officials say.

According to the Cicero Fire Department, the fire broke out in the 18-unit building just after midnight Sunday in the 5600 block of 22nd Place.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Firefighters responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the blaze, which caused damage to at least six units inside, according to a press release.

Residents of those units were either staying with loved ones or obtained temporary housing through the Cicero Department of General Assistance, officials said.

Residents in the other 12 units not impacted by the fire were able to return to their apartments on Sunday.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Cicero
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us