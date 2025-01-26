Cicero apartment building fire displaces multiple residents, officials say

An apartment building fire in suburban Cicero has displaced residents in a half-dozen units, fire officials say.

According to the Cicero Fire Department, the fire broke out in the 18-unit building just after midnight Sunday in the 5600 block of 22nd Place.

Firefighters responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the blaze, which caused damage to at least six units inside, according to a press release.

Residents of those units were either staying with loved ones or obtained temporary housing through the Cicero Department of General Assistance, officials said.

Residents in the other 12 units not impacted by the fire were able to return to their apartments on Sunday.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.