Christmas tree recycling in Chicago begins Saturday. Full list of drop-off locations

Now that the holidays have passed, you might be wondering what to do with your Christmas tree.

In Chicago, there's one simple option.

Residents can recycle their Christmas trees at dozens of drop-off locations across the city starting Saturday. As part of a Department of Streets and Sanitation program, thousands of trees are mulched each year, diverting trees from landfills and creating mulch for city residents, local parks and forests, according to the city.

Live and natural holiday trees can be dropped off in the tree corrals at any of the 27 locations found here.

City officials emphasized that all ornaments, lights, tinsel and tree stands must be removed before the tree is dropped off.

Free mulch will be available to residents at the following locations, beginning Monday:

Lincoln Park - Cannon Drive at Fullerton Avenue

Margate Park - 4921 N. Marine Dr.

North Park Village - 5801 N. Pulaski Rd.

Forestry Site - 900 E. 103rd St.

Warren Park - 6601 N. Western Ave.

Mt. Greenwood Park - 3721 W. 111th St.