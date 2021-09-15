Christkindlmarket Opens in Downtown Chicago, Wrigleyville This November

With the holiday season already in mind, Chicago's annual Christkinlmarket is set to open both downtown and in the Wrigleyville neighborhood this November.

The popular winter festival will kick off at Daley Plaza, located at 50 W. Washington St., and at Gallagher Way, at 3635 N. Clark St., on Nov. 19.

At Daley Plaza, Christkindlmarket will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., as well as Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The market will run through Dec. 24.

In Wrigleyville, the festival will welcome visitors through Dec. 31 from Monday through Thursday from 3 to 9 p.m., then again on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. This location is also open Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Christkindlmarket will return this holiday season! We are excited to announce our two 2021 locations: The Christkindlmarket Chicago (Nov 19th - Dec 24th), and the Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville (Nov 19th - Dec 31st). For more information, please check our website! pic.twitter.com/v5RzZ1mKCa — Christkindlmarket (@TheChristkindl) September 15, 2021

Christkindlmarket will be open for holiday hours on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Christmas, both spots will be closed.

The festival, now in its 25th year in Chicago, is inspired by the Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg, Germany, organizers said. It "brings a cherished German and European tradition with international flair and local charm to Chicago."

The major city festival was canceled last year in 2020 and reimagined into a virtual event in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Similar to last holiday season, shopping from vendors will still be available online closer to the opening.