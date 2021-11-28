wisconsin parade crash

Children's Wisconsin Hospital Treating 7 Victims From Parade Crash

Out of the seven remaining Children’s Wisconsin patients, four are in serious condition, hospital representatives said

Seven patients injured in last weekend’s Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee are still being treated at Children’s Wisconsin after a ninth patient was released Sunday, hospital officials said.

The facility originally received 16 patients after the driver of a red SUV roared through the parade in Waukesha, killing six people and injuring more than 60. One patient was released on Friday and another was able to come home for Thanksgiving, officials said.

Out of the seven remaining Children’s Wisconsin patients, four are in serious condition, two are in fair condition and one is in good condition, hospital representatives said. Five children had been listed in critical condition earlier in the week.

Donations from the victims have been pouring in from around the country. Officials with United For Waukesha Community Fund said they received more than 6,300 donations from 12 different countries in the first three days after establishing the collection.

Darnell Brooks Jr., 39, is accused of speeding away from police and entering the parade, refusing to stop even as an officer banged on the hood of his SUV. Another officer fired three shots into the vehicle, but it did not stop. Authorities said Brooks steered side-to-side with the intent of striking marchers and spectators.

Five adults and one child were killed in the crash.

