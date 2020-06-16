reopen chicago

Childcare Centers Prepare to Reopen in Chicago on Monday

Some facilities will limit enrollment and check children's temperatures at the door

By Kye Martin

As part of phase three of the city's reopening plan, childcare facilities announced preparations to reopen Monday.

Most childcare facilities have been closed since March due to health concerns from the coronavirus pandemic, but were allowed to begin opening in June as Chicago moved into the next reopening phase.

At Carole Robertson Center for Learning in North Lawndale, parents and caregivers cannot step beyond a marked spot in the lobby when dropping off children.

"Won't be able to have families in the room, there will be a lot less hugging," Vice President of Programs at the Carole Robertson Center for Learning Sonja Crum Knight said. "There will likely be lines outside as families wait for health screenings."

For those sending their children to the childcare center, they must first participate in a temperature screening prior to entering and complete a questionnaire based on COVID-19 contacts.

When older children are in classrooms at Carole Robertson, only the staff will be required to wear face coverings. Only 10 children will be able to learn together in one space.

In May, the city provided additional information for childcare facilities opening in phase three, which include the following:

  • Staff are required to frequently disinfect facilities, including toys and other objects.
  • Children must be grouped into “stable cohorts” with specifically assigned teachers.
  • Doors and windows should remain open when possible to increase ventilation.
  • Health screenings required for children, and parents and employees must wear masks.

Read full list of guidelines here.

Schools and playgrounds remain closed during this time with no word on when they will reopen.

