Child Hospitalized After Northwest Side Hit-and-Run Crash, Chicago Police Say

A child is in an area hospital Tuesday night after they were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago’s Northwest Side, police say.

According to authorities, the child was near the intersection of Foster and Pulaski at approximately 7:30 p.m. when they were struck by an unknown vehicle.

The driver ended up fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

The child was transported to an area hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.

Further details were not immediately available, and no suspects are in custody.

