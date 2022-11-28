Chicago's Winter Overnight Parking Ban Begins in December

Winter is coming, and so is Chicago's overnight parking ban.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation's annual parking prohibitions across 107 miles worth of streets will start Dec. 1 and remain in effect until April 1, 2023.

Vehicles stationed in banned areas between 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. will be towed in an effort to prevent build-up of snow and ice. The parking ban will be enforced whether or not there's snow on the ground, the city warns.

Signage is posted permanently along the affected routes, and the department will place flyers on cars as additional reminders before the restrictions are issued. A map of the streets impacted by the ban can be found on the city's website.

Any car parked on the designated roadways when the ban begins will be towed, and owners will face a minimum fee of $150, a ticket that will start at $60 and a storage fee of $25 per day. Vehicles will be towed to one of two impound lots, located at 10301 S. Doty Ave. or 701 N. Sacramento Blvd.

Motorists can also visit chicagoshovels.org or call 311 to find out if their vehicle was towed due to the ban.