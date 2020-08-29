Chicago's ‘Tamale Guy' Hospitalized With COVID-19

Claudio Velez, the Chicago chef known as the "Tamale Guy," has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, according to a post on his Facebook page.

Velez had a sore throat earlier in the week, and while waiting for the results of his COVID-19 test, his health rapidly declined in just a couple of days, the post added.

Velez was admitted to the intensive care unit and spent time on a ventilator. But as of Saturday, his condition was improving.

The prominent chef opened a standalone restaurant bearing his nickname, "The Tamale Guy," in Ukrainian Village earlier this month. As a precaution, the restaurant has been closed until further notice.