Chicago's Resigning Top Cop Issues Statement, Reveals New Job

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown is resigning his post, and we’re getting more details on where the city’s top member of law enforcement will be heading.

Brown, appointed to the role in April 2020 after the ouster of former Supt. Eddie Johnson, will step down on March 16, and will head back to Texas, according to a statement.

“I’ve accepted a job opportunity to be the Chief Operating Officer of Loncar Lyon Jenkins, a personal injury law firm with seven offices in Texas,” he said.

Brown said that he had opted to step down now so that the city’s new mayor, whether it be former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas or Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, can appoint his replacement.

After nearly three years on the job, Brown thanked the officers that served under him while he was in the city, and wished them and the residents of the city good luck.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work alongside the brave men and women of the Chicago Police Department,” he said in a statement. “I will continue to pray that all officers return home to their families safe at the end of their shift. May the Good Lord bless the city of Chicago and the men and women who serve and protect this great city.”

Deputy Supt. Eric Carter will take over as the interim head of the department on March 16, with the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability tasked with identifying potential replacement candidates, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

That committee will make a series of recommendations, and the new mayor is expected to appoint Brown’s successor after their May inauguration.