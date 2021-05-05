Chicago's Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shop Opens Lombard Location

Chicago's iconic Rainbow Cone ice cream shop threw a festive celebration Wednesday to mark the grand opening of its new Lombard location, with lines stretching down the street.

The original ice cream shop, located in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, has been serving treats such as the 5-flavor combination "Rainbow Cone," sundaes and milkshakes for over 95 years.

Although the Lombard location is the store's second brick and mortar shop, Rainbow Cone also has a seasonal kiosk at Chicago's Navy Pier. The ice cream store also adds four new ice cream trucks across the city, the business announced in April.

“As we work to expand our locations and showcase our new adventures, we are excited to share our love for Rainbow Cone with even more communities, “ Lynn Sapp, co-owner of the ice cream shop, said at the time. “Rainbow Cone is not just about the cone, it’s about creating family memories that last a lifetime.”

According to a news release, the Lombard location,498 E. Roosevelt Rd., allows for 50 guests indoors and include a patio area. The suburban store also has a drive-thru option will all items available for purchase.

Along with the popular "Rainbow Cone," a number of other ice cream flavors are offered including Black Walnut, Butter Pecan, New York Vanilla, Cookie Dough, Cookies and Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Bubble Gum and Mint Flake.

Available only at the Lombard shop, customers can purchase mini donuts and Rainbow Mixers, where guests can blend mix-ins with the store's signature soft serve.

To celebrate the grand opening, Rainbow Cone said the shop will host a social media giveaway on Instagram and Facebook to give three people free ice cream for a year.