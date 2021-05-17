Chicago's Beaches to Reopen for Memorial Day Weekend

Chicago took a step toward a normal summer Monday as the city revealed its beaches will reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The more than two-dozen beaches along the Lake Michigan shoreline will reopen on May 28, the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, said Mike Kelly, superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. The city's beaches were closed during the summer of 2020 in line with COVID-19 restrictions.

While the beach season usually runs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it wasn't clear exactly when visitors would be welcomed back.

Along with the reopening of beaches, a number of summertime events are returning to the city, too, such as Night Out in the Parks.

Additionally, movie screenings in 100 parks will kick off on July 6 at Oakdale Park in the Washington Heights community. At Soldier Field, popular drive-in events will be a welcomed addition to the annual walk/run fundraisers hosted in lots at the sports venue.

On Saturday, May 22, the city will bring back the longstanding tradition of turning on Buckingham Fountain. For the first time in over a year, a ComEd contest winner will once again revive Buckingham Fountain with the flip of a switch.