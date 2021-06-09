bike the drive

Chicago's 20th Annual Bike the Drive Returns to LSD This September

Bike the Drive

Chicago's classic Bike the Drive along Lake Shore Drive will return this September for its 20th annual anniversary after closing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is set to take place Sunday, Sept. 5 from 5:30 to 10 a.m. starting at Butler Park, located at 235 S. Columbus Dr., and continuing along the city's lakefront.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Families and Friends riding can start anytime between 5:30 and 9:30 a.m., but organizers recommend beginning no later than 7 a.m. to get the most out of the ride. Between 10:30 and 11 a.m., traffic will be reintroduced on Lake Shore Drive.

Local

Addison 4 mins ago

Suburban Chicago Fire Crew Helps Cool Down Stranded Chickens

Starbucks 1 hour ago

Starbucks Confirms Shortage as Illinois Customers Report Supply Troubles

Bikers are welcome to ride as much of the 30-mile drive as desired, organizers said, and can afterwards join a post-trip festival in Chicago's Grant Park.

Riders of all ages are welcome to join, with bikes available to rent from Bobby's Bike Hut, Bike and Roll Chicago and On the Route Bicycles.

Early bird pricing has already begun, starting at $48 for adults and $18 for young people age 17 and under. Register for the ride.

This article tagged under:

bike the driveGrant Parklake shore drivereopen chicagoreopening lakefront
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us