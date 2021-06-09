Chicago's 20th Annual Bike the Drive Returns to LSD This September

Chicago's classic Bike the Drive along Lake Shore Drive will return this September for its 20th annual anniversary after closing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is set to take place Sunday, Sept. 5 from 5:30 to 10 a.m. starting at Butler Park, located at 235 S. Columbus Dr., and continuing along the city's lakefront.

Families and Friends riding can start anytime between 5:30 and 9:30 a.m., but organizers recommend beginning no later than 7 a.m. to get the most out of the ride. Between 10:30 and 11 a.m., traffic will be reintroduced on Lake Shore Drive.

Bikers are welcome to ride as much of the 30-mile drive as desired, organizers said, and can afterwards join a post-trip festival in Chicago's Grant Park.

Riders of all ages are welcome to join, with bikes available to rent from Bobby's Bike Hut, Bike and Roll Chicago and On the Route Bicycles.

Early bird pricing has already begun, starting at $48 for adults and $18 for young people age 17 and under. Register for the ride.