These Are Chicago's 2 Most In-Demand Concerts of the Summer. Do You Have Tickets?

With summer finally arriving in Chicago, area residents will have more than enough options when it comes to checking out a concert during the next few months.

While numerous notable artists will be performing at some of Chicago's famed venues this summer, a few shows are sticking out to be in incredibly high demand as more people look to get their hands on tickets.

Recent rankings from ticket sales giant StubHub showed which Chicago concerts are in the highest demand this summer, while also taking a look at which artists are selling the most tickets worldwide.

Perhaps unsurprisingly to many, Taylor Swift's shows at Soldier Field next weekend come in as the most demanded ticket in Chicago this summer, with her June 2-4 stay at the historic lakefront stadium causing a rush for tickets upon the start of sale.

Country star Morgan Wallen's shows at Wrigley Field on June 22-23 are the second most-demanded concerts this summer, echoing a nationwide boom for country music concerts.

Here's a look at the top five in-demand concerts in Chicago this summer, according to StubHub:

Taylor Swift: June 2-4, Soldier Field Morgan Wallen: June 22-23, Wrigley Field Beyoncé, July 22-23, Soldier Field Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, August 9 & August 11, Wrigley Field P!NK, August 12, Wrigley Field

Below is StubHub's top 10 for global ticket sales thus far this summer: