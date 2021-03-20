Chicago Welcomes First Day of Spring With Warm Temps, Sunny Skies

Chicago welcomed the first day of spring Saturday with warmer than average temperatures and sunny skies.

After the vernal equinox occurred early Saturday morning, or the first movement into spring for the Northern Hemisphere, the Chicago area saw a sunny start to the morning.

The sunshine is expected to continue throughout the day with temperatures warming to the upper 50s, NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists predict.

The Chicago area should warm throughout the day Saturday, reaching the upper 40s by noon and the upper 50s by about 4 p.m. After peaking in late afternoon, temperatures will likely continue to drop into the evening.

Overnight into Sunday morning will likely remain clear with lows reaching the upper 30s in most areas.

Warm temperatures continue Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s throughout the area, according to forecast models.

Similar conditions are expected to start the work week Monday, which looks partly sunny with a chance for rain late at night. Rain is more likely Tuesday with highs remaining in the low 60s and high 50s.