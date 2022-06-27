Chicago Gun Violence: 5-Month-Old Among 5 Killed, at Least 28 Others Hurt in Shootings This Weekend

At least five people were killed -- including a 5-month-old girl and a 17-year-old boy -- and 28 people were wounded in shootings across the city this weekend, Chicago police say.

Chicago police responded to a fatal shooting in the 7700 block of South South Shore at approximately 6:45 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say that an infant girl was inside of a vehicle at the location when another vehicle approached and a person inside opened fire, striking the baby in the head.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say a second victim, a 41-year-old man, was in another vehicle and was shot near the eye. He was listed in good condition at an area hospital.

No suspects are in custody in connection to the shooting.

Just before 11 p.m. Friday in the 10700 block of South Champlain, police discovered a 45-year-old man lying on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.

Just 30 minutes later in the 9600 block of South Princeton, police found a 21-year-old man lying on the sidewalk after he had been shot in the back and left shoulder.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say no suspects are in custody, and an investigation remains underway.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old man was getting out of a car in the 1300 block of west Roosevelt Road when a person in a passing vehicle opened fire, striking him twice in the chest.

Police say the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and an investigation remains underway.

In the most recent deadly shooting, a 17-year-old male person was fatally shot and another was injured in a shooting onboard a CTA bus Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 1:17 p.m. in the 300 block of South Pulaski, two unknown men entered a bus with guns, walked toward the back of the bus and fired shots at two victims, police stated.

One male victim, a 17-year-old, sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died. A second victim, a 24-year-old man, suffered a graze wound, but refused medical attention.

Here's a recap of the weekend shootings:

Friday

At approximately 8:10 p.m. in the 11700 block of South Princeton, a 20-year-old man was shot in the neck, police say. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 28-year-old man was walking in the 300 block of East 59th Street at approximately 8:18 p.m. when he was shot by multiple assailants. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his foot, police said.

Saturday

Street at approximately 12:41 a.m., a 30-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle when a gray Jeep pulled up alongside and a person inside fired shots, striking the victim in the chest. Police reported that a 37-year-old man was riding in a vehicle in the 9100 block of South Langley at approximately 12:43 a.m. when a dark-sedan pulled up and a person fired shots into the vehicle. The victim was hit in the back, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Street, a 23-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when a person began firing shots at him. Police say the man was hit multiple times, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. A 41-year-old woman was standing outside in the 10700 block of South Prairie at approximately 5:07 a.m. when a man walked up to her and shot her in the right leg, according to police. She was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Avenue at approximately 8:30 p.m., a 34-year-old man was shot in the right arm. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said. Police say that three men were shot in the 6400 block of South King Drive at approximately 3:18 p.m. All three suffered gunshot wounds, but all three were transported to area hospitals in good condition.

Street, a 16-year-old girl was approached by a vehicle and a person inside opened fire, striking her in the arm. She was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said. A 35-year-old man was walking in the 2300 block of North Kenneth on Saturday afternoon when he was struck in the chest by a gunshot. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Sunday

Street at approximately 1:10 a.m., a 20-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when a person shot at him from a gangway, striking him in the right hip and leg. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition. A person of interest was taken into custody near the scene. Police say an 18-year-old man was driving in the 2300 block of North Lowell Avenue at approximately 1:30 a.m. when he was shot in the back. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Street, two people were shot while standing in a group. Police say a 30-year-old man was struck in the head and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, while a 51-year-old man was shot in the back and side, and was taken to a hospital in stable condition. A 24-year-old man was shot at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of West Cermak, authorities said. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was listed in serious condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

At approximately 5:50 p.m. in the 8500 block of S. Halsted, a male victim, 27, was inside of the vehicle when he was struck to the back and shoulder by gunfire. He was transported to a nearby hospital in fair condition.

At 7:39 p.m. in the 200 block of E. 61st Street, a 22-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle when an unknown vehicle approached and someone inside the vehicle fired shots at the victim, police said. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the hip by an unknown offender and was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition.

Monday