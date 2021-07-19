Chicago Violence: At Least 10 Killed, 51 Wounded in Weekend Shootings

At least 10 people were killed and another 51 wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend, according to police.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported in the 12000 block of South Union at approximately 6:48 p.m. Friday.

A 26-year-old man was on the street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an unknown person inside the vehicle produced a gun and fired shots, police said. The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In another fatal shooting, four men were standing outside in the 700 block of North Lockwood at approximately 11:57 p.m. Friday when three unknown men approached and fired shots, striking them each, according to police.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the head and back, then subsequently pronounced dead on the scene. A second man, 40, was shot in the hip and leg and transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

The third victim, 45, was shot in the leg and transported by the CFD to Stroger in serious condition. The last victim, 62, suffered a graze wound to the back and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police said the offenders entered a possible gray Nissan car after the shooting and are not in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating the incident.

The next fatal shooting occurred early Saturday morning at around 1:46 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Van Buren.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the head by a man known to him during an argument outside, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The offender was on scene upon police arrival and will be taken to Area Four for further investigation, police said.

Another fatal shooting happened Saturday night in the 7600 block of South St. Lawrence at approximately 11:23 p.m.

A 27-year-old woman and an unidentified man were standing on the street when an occupant in a black SUV fired shots, police said.

The woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right knee. The man was also transported to the medical center with gunshot wounds to the body and was later pronounced dead.

On Sunday, a 30-year-old man was fatally shot in the 5100 block of South Marshfield at approximately 12:38 a.m., police said.

According to officials, he was walking on the sidewalk when an occupant in a gray sedan fired shots. The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead.

Just after 4 p.m., another fatal shooting was reported in the 1700 block of West 79th Street.

According to police, a man was near the street when he heard shots. The man was hit in the stomach and hand, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, according to authorities.

The man was originally listed in critical condition, but later died from his injuries. No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.

Another man was killed in the 5500 block of West Rice at approximately 7:30 p.m. Police say that the man was approached by another man who pulled out a weapon and shot him in the shoulder.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No suspects are in custody at this time.

At around 10:24 p.m. Sunday in the 7700 block of South Normal, police say a 49-year-old man was talking to someone in a parked black sedan when someone in the car fired shots. The man was shot several times and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said. No one is in custody and authorities continue to investigate.

A 31-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 900 block of North Lawler at around 10:11 p.m. when an unknown male approached on foot and fired shots, according to police. The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

At around 1:03 a.m. Monday, police said a 38-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Morgan when someone in a silver sedan opened fire. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead, officials said.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far, according to police:

Friday –

A 29-year-old man was walking in the 6900 block of South Parnell at approximately 6:30 p.m. when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He sustained two gunshot wounds to the leg and was driven by a friend to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. in the 600 block of West 47th Street, a 43-year-old man was standing outside in a gangway when an unknown person inside a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him in the leg, police said. He was taken by a friend to University of Chicago Medical Center and has been released.

In the 500 block of South 80th Street at approximately 9:13 p.m., a 35-year-old woman was discovered outside on the street with a gunshot wound to the lower backside and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 32-year-old man was walking in the 5800 block of West Huron at approximately 9:50 p.m. when three unknown men approached him, police said. One of them announced a robbery, displaying a gun and the man was shot in the arm. He took himself to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

At approximately 10 p.m. in the 700 block of North Lotus, a 42-year-old man was standing in an alley when he was shot in the hand by an unknown man. He then ran to a residence in the 200 block of North Pine where officials responded and transported him in good condition to West Suburban Hospital.

In the 3800 block of West Gladys at approximately 10:50 p.m., a 20-year-old woman was outside when she suffered gunshot wounds to the back and abdomen, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital by another person in good condition.

Saturday -

At approximately 2:06 a.m. in the 200 block of West Adams, a 25-year-old man was outside when he became involved in an altercation with a group of people, police said. A woman in that group shot him in the chest and arm. He was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

In the 12000 block of South Michigan Avenue at approximately 2:37 a.m., two people were outside on the street when they were shot by an unknown person, possibly in a vehicle, according to police. A 26-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the face and was transported in good condition to Christ Hospital. A 41-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

In the 4600 block of North Kedzie at approximately 8:14 a.m., a 22-year-old man was driving when a vehicle drove next to him and fired three shots at, police said. The man sustained two gunshot wounds next to one another. He then took himself to Illinois Masonic Hospital in stable condition.

At approximately 12:53 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 95th Street, a 31-year-old man was inside of a vehicle when he was approached by another vehicle, and someone from within fired shots. He was struck to the abdomen and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

In the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue at approximately 1:35 p.m., a man, 40, was inside of a residence when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. The man was hit in the thigh and transported to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

Police say a 20-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 2600 block of North Milwaukee at approximately 2:30 p.m. when he was shot in the right arm. The man was brought to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 1200 block of West 87th Street at approximately 3:40 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was in a vehicle in the parking lot of a gas station when he was shot in the left leg. Police say the teen was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

At approximately 5:57 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place, two teens were on a sidewalk when a person inside a vehicle fired shots at them. Both victims, a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, were struck multiple times, and were taken to an area hospital in serious condition, according to police.

Two people were shot in the 4200 block of North Bernard at approximately 2:48 p.m. According to police, a 20-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were standing in an alley when they were shot. The 27-year-old was shot multiple times, and is in critical condition, while the 20-year-old was shot in the right arm and is in stable condition.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was standing in the 6900 block of South Michigan Avenue at approximately 6:30 p.m. when he was shot in the abdomen. He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

In the 8200 block of South Laflin at approximately 7:48 p.m., a 29-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when a person walked up to him, pulled out a weapon, and shot him in the chest, according to police. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

In the 6900 block of South Michigan Avenue at approximately 6:30 p.m., a 23-year-old man was on the street when he was shot in the abdomen by an unknown person, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

In the 7700 block of South Kingston at approximately 8:44 p.m., a 16 year-old girl was in the rear seat of a moving vehicle when shots were fired, according to police. She was driven to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

At approximately 9:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Carpenter, a 48 year-old man was involved in an argument with two known people when shots were fired, police said. He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right foot.

A 43-year-old person was standing on the street in the 5100 block of South Calumet at approximately 10:59 p.m. when a person in a green sedan fired shots. The individual was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left knee and a graze wound to the body.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Ohio, a group was standing on the sidewalk, attending a party, when occupants in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, police said. A 15-year-old girl was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition with a graze wound to the head a gunshot wound to buttocks. A 19-year-old woman was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the back. A 14-year-old girl was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot to the buttocks. A 12-year-old girl was transported by family members to West Suburban Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the hand. A 13-year-old girl was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. Later, a 25-year-old male walked into Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was treated, then released.

In the 3700 block of West 65th Street at approximately 11:44 p.m., a 44-year-old person was involved in a fight with a known offender when a shot was fired, police said. The individual was transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

Sunday -

A 37-year-old woman was discovered in the alley by a friend in the 4700 block of West Harrison at approximately 1:53 a.m. and driven to Loretto Hospital, police said. The victim was then transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and legs.

Just after 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 83 rd Street, two people, including an 8-year-old boy, were in a vehicle when a person in a black SUV fired shots. The boy was struck in the left leg, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition. The 28-year-old was hit in the back, and was treated and released, according to police.

Street, two people, including an 8-year-old boy, were in a vehicle when a person in a black SUV fired shots. The boy was struck in the left leg, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition. The 28-year-old was hit in the back, and was treated and released, according to police. In the 300 block of North Mayfield at approximately 1:45 a.m., a 19-year-old man was standing in an alley when two men walked up to him and fired shots, police said. The man was hit in the back, and is in good condition at an area hospital.

An 18-year-old man was standing in a parking lot of a hotel in the 3900 block of South Michigan Avenue at approximately 2:51 a.m. when shots were fired from a black SUV that had crashed near the scene. The teen was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, police said.

Police say a 28-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 100 block of West Hubbard at approximately 2:52 a.m. when he was shot in the abdomen. The assailant fled the scene on foot, and the man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

At approximately 3:19 a.m. in the 100 block of East 36 th Street, a 45-year-old man was discovered lying on a sidewalk after being shot in the neck. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Street, a 45-year-old man was discovered lying on a sidewalk after being shot in the neck. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. In the 6100 block of South Cottage Grove at approximately 3:20 a.m., a 25-year-old man was inside an apartment when an acquaintance shot him multiple times in the back. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police.

A 40-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the first block of West 68 th Street at approximately 3:38 a.m. when he was shot in the left leg, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

Street at approximately 3:38 a.m. when he was shot in the left leg, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital in fair condition. Police say a 33-year-old man was walking in the 6800 block of South Artesian Avenue at approximately 10:30 a.m. when a man walked up to him and fired multiple times, striking him in the chest and upper back. The man was taken to an area hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

Just before 11 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Wentworth, a 36-year-old man pointed a weapon at a 32-year-old woman. The man then walked outside, and the concealed firearm went off, striking him in the right leg. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, and was placed into police custody.

In the 4900 block of West Chicago Avenue at approximately 12:58 p.m., a 30-year-old man was riding a motorcycle when a vehicle pulled up and a person inside opened fire, according to police. The man was hit in the buttocks and stomach, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 37-year-old man was on the front porch of a residence in the 6000 block of South Carpenter at approximately 1:38 p.m. when he was shot in the chest. Police say the man was hospitalized in serious condition.

Police say that a 35-year-old was carrying a weapon inside of a residence in the 1800 block of South Millard at approximately 7:34 p.m. when it accidentally went off, striking him in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At around 11:30 p.m., a 21-year-old man was in his car at a stoplight in the 100 block of West 87th Street when someone in another car pulled alongside and opened fire, according to police. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the body, officials said.

A 21-year-old man was shot after answering the door to an apartment in the 4000 block of West 115th Street at around 10:43 p.m., according to police. The man was shot in the abdomen and a family member took him to Little Company of Mary Medical Center. He was later transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

Monday -