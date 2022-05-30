Chicago Weekend Shootings: 6 Dead, at Least 34 Wounded in Memorial Day Weekend Gun Violence

Chicago police say that six people are dead and at least 34 others have been hurt in shootings across the city so far during the Memorial Day weekend.
In the weekend's latest deadly shooting, a gunman opened fire Sunday around 10:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Walton Street, Chicago police said.
The suspect barricaded himself inside a building for at least 90 minutes as SWAT officers and negotiators responded to the scene.
A man, 69, was fatally shot in the arm and torso during the incident.
A second man, 45, was shot in the torso and foot, officials said. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in serious condition. Another man, 25, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was also taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in serious condition.
A fourth man, 27, was shot in the buttocks and was taken to West Suburban Hospital, where he was in good condition, officials said.
The suspect, a 23-year-old man who is currently in custody, was shot in the foot and is in good condition, according to police. Officials did not say who shot him.
Investigators say the incident was domestic related.
Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far:
Friday –
- At approximately 10:15 p.m. Friday, a group of gunmen approached a man and a woman in the 900 block of North Lockwood and opened fire. Police say a 34-year-old man, who was sitting inside a parked car, was hit in the neck, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. A 31-year-old woman, who was standing near the car, was hit in the elbow, and is listed in fair condition at another hospital. A third victim, a 32-year-old man, was caught in the crossfire and was hit in the lower back. Police say he was in fair condition at an area hospital. No suspects were in custody.
- At approximately 10:19 p.m., a 42-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle when he encountered several vehicles and a group of people near the 7900 block of South Drexel. When he tried to pass through, he heard several shots and was struck in the shoulder. He drove himself to a local hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.
Saturday –
- A 56-year-old man was standing outside in the 500 block of North Lavergne at approximately 3:32 a.m. when he was shot by a person in a white SUV, according to police. The man was hit in the back and hip, and was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.
- In the 6700 block of South Damen at approximately 2:50 p.m., a 26-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks, police stated. The victim was driving when he heard shots and felt pain. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and said to be in stable condition.
- At approximately 11:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of West 31st Street, two people were in a car when shots were fired at them. A 25-year-old man was hit in the left leg, and was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, according to police. A 27-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her finger, and refused medical treatment.
Sunday –
- Chicago police say a 31-year-old man was driving in the 2100 block of West Coulter at approximately 12:45 a.m. when his left hand was grazed by gunfire. He refused treatment at the scene.
- Two men were standing on a street in the 7000 block of South Indiana at approximately 1:16 a.m. when a man fired shots at them, police said. A 42-year-old man was shot in the leg, and was listed in critical condition in an area hospital. A 38-year-old man was shot in the left leg, and was listed in fair condition, according to police.
- In the 800 block of South Karlov at approximately 1:32 a.m., a group of people were on a sidewalk when a fight broke out and shots were fired. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the back, a 21-year-old man was shot in the left side of his body, another 21-year-old man was shot in the left arm, a 21-year-old woman was hit in the left arm, and a 33-year-old man was shot in the face, police said. All five were taken to area hospitals in serious condition.
- At approximately 2:45 a.m. in the 700 block of South Michigan, an 18-year-old man walked into a hospital and said he’d been shot in the left foot. He was listed in fair condition, but couldn’t provide additional information to police.
- Police say an adult man was found on the ground in the 6300 block of South Calumet at approximately 4:53 a.m. He was shot in the back and hip, and was listed in critical condition at an area hospital.
- At approximately 5:53 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Drexel, a 28-year-old was inside a vehicle when he was struck by gunfire, police stated. The victim was struck multiple times to the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
- In the 4400 block of West Gladys at approximately 8:03 p.m., a 27-year-old man was near the street when he was struck to the foot by gunfire, authorities said. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- A 30-year-old woman was shot by an unidentified female offender at approximately 8:46 p.m. in the 400 block of East 87th Street. She sustained one gunshot wound and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
- At approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Walton Street, Chicago police said four people were shot, one fatally. A 69-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced after sustaining gunshot wounds to the arm and torso. In the same incident, four other people were shot, including the suspect. A 45-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were both listed in serious condition, and a 25-year-old man was listed in good condition. The suspect, a 23-year-old man, is in custody and was listed in good condition.