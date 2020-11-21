Chicago Weekend Shootings: 2 Dead, at Least 17 Wounded So Far

Chicago police say two people are dead and at least 17 others have been hurt in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported just after 5 p.m. Friday in the 6200 block of South Yale. According to Chicago police, officers responding to the scene discovered a man sitting inside of a vehicle.

The man had suffered a gunshot wound to his chest, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area One detectives are investigating, and no suspects are in custody.

Just three hours later, another fatal shooting was reported in the 8300 block of South Yates. According to police, a 35-year-old woman was sitting inside of a car when she was shot in the head.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, and she was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far:

Friday –

In the 300 block of East 116 th Street at approximately 6:22 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was inside a vehicle when she was shot in the back. Police say the woman was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

Street at approximately 6:22 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was inside a vehicle when she was shot in the back. Police say the woman was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition. At approximately 7:11 p.m. in the 600 block of East 41 st Street, a 30-year-old man was walking when he was shot in the back. The man was taken to the University of Chicago in unknown condition, police said.

Street, a 30-year-old man was walking when he was shot in the back. The man was taken to the University of Chicago in unknown condition, police said. A 22-year-old man was in the 2000 block of East 71 st Street at approximately 7:33 p.m. when he was shot in the foot, according to police. The man was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

Street at approximately 7:33 p.m. when he was shot in the foot, according to police. The man was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition. Police say a woman was sitting in a vehicle in the 3500 block of West Polk at approximately 7:55 p.m. when she was shot in the leg. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

In the 1500 block of West 79 th Street at approximately 8 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm, police said. The teen was taken to Holy Cross in good condition.

Street at approximately 8 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm, police said. The teen was taken to Holy Cross in good condition. At approximately 9:43 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Seeley, a 27-year-old man was walking when a person in a red SUV fired shots at him, striking him in the right leg. The man was taken to Holy Cross in good condition, police said.

Two individuals were walking in the 2200 block of South Sawyer at approximately 11:22 p.m. when several men fired shots at them, police said. A 27-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai after being shot in the left leg, and is in serious condition, while a 24-year-old man refused treatment for a graze wound to his ankle.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was inside a residence in the 10300 block of South Wallace at approximately 11:46 p.m. when a person fired shots into the home from the sidewalk. The teen was hit in the left arm, and is in good condition at Christ Hospital.

Saturday –