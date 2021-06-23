Chicago Weather: Showers, Threat of Severe Storms Return to Forecast Thursday

Just days after a severe weather outbreak struck the Chicago area, the threat of more showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast on Thursday, and there is a chance of more severe storms developing in the coming days.

According to the NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center, most of Illinois is classified as having a “marginal” risk of severe weather on Thursday. Far eastern portions of the state, including parts of Cook, Will and Kankakee counties, and all of northern Indiana, could see showers and thunderstorms.

Those showers and thunderstorms, fueled by humid conditions and moisture funneling into the area from the Gulf of Mexico, could begin to fire Thursday afternoon. Areas of the western suburbs hit hard by Sunday’s storms could once again see storms firing up, with heavy rain serving as the main threat.

Brant Miller

In fact, so much rain may fall between Thursday and Saturday that the National Weather Service has said that a flooding risk may present itself during that stretch of time, with a slow-moving cold front bringing several rounds of rain to the area.

High temperatures will be right around their seasonal averages, rising into the low-80s on Thursday and Friday, but the threat of showers and storms will remain, with heavier rain potentially falling on Friday.

The threat of storms will stick around for the weekend as well, with temperatures remaining in the low-80s.