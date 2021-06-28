Chicago Weather: Severe Storms Possible Again Tuesday, With Heavy Rains Expected

A period of stormy weather, punctuated by several tornadoes and heavy rains that have inundated the region, is expected to continue on Tuesday, as the Chicago area will once again potentially face the threat of severe weather.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the Chicago area will be under a “marginal risk” for severe weather on Tuesday, with locally heavy downpours and gusty winds possible as yet another round of thunderstorms roll through the region.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

High temperatures will remain in the low-to-mid 80s, according to forecast models.

The big concern with the continued rainfall is of flooding, with several flood watches and warnings in effect. A new flood warning has been issued for the Kankakee River in northwest Indiana, impacting several counties, and for the Iroquois River in Iroquois County.

Minor flooding is forecasted along both rivers, with additional rainfall only complicating the situation in coming days.

That chance for thunderstorms will continue on Wednesday, but there may be some light at the end of the proverbial tunnel. After Thursday, when there is still a chance for showers, Friday will likely see dry and cooler conditions.

More rain is possible over the weekend, but Monday will likely see a return to a drier weather pattern, according to current forecast models.