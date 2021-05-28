Chicago Weather: Rain Gives Way Ahead of Comfortable Memorial Day Weekend

The pleasant weather likely won't set in right away this Memorial Day weekend, but at least the rain's expected to let up before the three-day weekend officially begins.

As skies clear following a dreary day of showers, patchy frost is possible into early Saturday, according to forecasters.

Although sunny skies are on tap for Saturday, chilly and breezy conditions will remain through the majority of the day. A high temperature of 61 degrees is expected inland, with highs in the low to mid 50s near the lakefront, NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists said.

Sunday is expected to be slightly breezy near the lake, but not quite as cool as Saturday. Highs will be between 65 to 70 degrees inland, but in the low 60s along the lakefront, according to the National Weather Service.

Enjoyable conditions will set in on Memorial Day, with highs in the low to mid 70s inland.

It'll start to feel like summer again by mid-week with temperatures on Tuesday potentially reaching the high 70s.