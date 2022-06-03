Chicago Weather: Multiple Rounds of Rain on Tap For the Weekend

Those looking to partake in outdoor activities might be able to do so at points this weekend, with pleasant conditions and 70- to 80-degree temperatures expected. However, that likely won't be the case the whole time, as multiple rounds of rain could move into the region.

Saturday will begin with warm conditions and low-to-mid 70-degree temperatures before the possibility of showers in the late morning to early afternoon hours, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists. Once the rain gives way, it'll be clear for a little while. Rain is possible again in the late evening, however severe weather isn't expected.

Sunday will be similar in a way, rain in the forecast yet again.

A few showers will be possible in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures, however, will slightly rise, with a high of 80 degrees expected. More rain will likely arrive in the nighttime hours, with isolated thunderstorms also possible.

The rainy pattern will persist for quite a while after that.

The work week will begin with showers expected throughout the majority of the day Monday, as well as possible thunderstorms. While Tuesday will likely be clear, more rain could arrive Wednesday. Once that round of showers ends, dry conditions will be on tap for several days.