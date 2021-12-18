Chicago Weather: Cloudy, Foggy with Chance for Early Rain, Snow

The Chicago area will likely remain cloudy and somewhat foggy for most of Saturday with a chance for early rain and snow.

The possibility of rain and snow throughout the area comes in the morning and is expected to leave by the afternoon, as dry conditions are expected for the rest of the weekend.

Temperatures will remain seasonably cool on Saturday in the low-to-mid 30s and will stay around there on Sunday.

Aside from the cool temperatures, the area is expected to be mostly sunny on Sunday, while remaining sunny and dry throughout the work week.

Temperatures are expected to climb back to the upper 30s to low 40s by Monday, then drop again to the mid-30s by the middle of the workweek. Starting Thursday, however, temperatures will likely be back up in the 40s.

For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, temperatures are expected in the low-to-mid 40s, bringing partly sunny skies to the area.