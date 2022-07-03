Chicago Violence: At Least 7 Killed, 29 Injured in Fourth of July Weekend Shootings

At least seven people have been killed and at least 29 others have been injured so far in shootings across the city of Chicago this Fourth of July weekend, according to authorities.

In the first fatal shooting of the weekend, a 26-year-old man was shot and killed at approximately 5:43 p.m. Friday in the 6500 block of South Wolcott, according to Chicago police. The victim was near the sidewalk when an unknown offender approached, produced a handgun and fired shots. The victim was struck to the arm and head, authorities said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

In another fatal shooting Friday, police responded to shots fired in the 2200 block of South Wentworth at approximately 10:52 p.m. to find a 24-year-old woman shot in the torso, officials said. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

In the same shooting, a 42-year-old woman was shot in the hand and taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said. A 38-year-old man, who police said was also an offender, was shot in the buttocks and taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said the man in custody was exchanging gunfire with another man who fled the scene. A weapon was recovered and Area One detectives are investigating.

Early Saturday morning, a 30-year-old man was shot in the head in the 9000 block of Escanaba at about 12:19 a.m., according to police. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon.

In the most recent fatal shooting, a 29-year-old man was shot and killed at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. The male victim was approached by an unknown offender who displayed a gun and fired shots. The victim was shot in the abdomen and back. He was rushed to Stroger Hospital and later pronounced dead.

At approximately 3 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of South Kedzie, a 35-year-old man was in the passenger seat of a vehicle when he was shot in the neck, police said.

The driver of the vehicle drove away from the scene and called 911, but by the time paramedics arrived the man had died from his injuries.

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Another fatal shooting took place at approximately 5:32 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Harper. Police say a group was in the backyard of a residence when a man walked up and fired into the crowd.

A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman were also shot multiple times, but both were in good condition at area hospitals.

Police say a 38-year-old man was sitting outside of a residence at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Springfield when a man got out of a dark-colored sedan and fired shots at him, striking him in the chest and head.

The man was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, according to authorities.

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.

Here are the other shootings that have been reported:

Friday -

At approximately 7:55 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Winchester, a 20-year-old woman was inside a car when she sustained a graze wound to the ear, authorities said. She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and initially said to be in good condition.

Four people were shot at approximately 9:04 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Monroe. According to police, an unidentified male offender was walking when he drew a handgun and opened fire, striking several individuals. A 36-year-old woman was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in good condition. A second female victim, 20 years old, was shot in the leg and reported to be in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital. A 41-year-old man was shot once in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, police stated. He was listed in good condition. The fourth victim, a man who is approximately 25 years old, was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and listed in serious condition.

In the 700 block of East 132nd Street at approximately 9:07 p.m., a 30-year-old man was outside when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. He was shot twice in the back and suffered one graze wound to the head. The man was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

At about 10:05 p.m. in the 800 block of West Eastwood Avenue, a 26-year-old man was standing outside when he heard gunshots and felt pain. He was shot in the back and taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Saturday -

At approximately 2:10 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Blue Island, a 24-year-old man was outside when he was shot by an unknown man in each leg, police said. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 4300 block of West Madison at approximately 3:51 a.m., a 27-year-old man was shot by a person traveling in a maroon SUV, according to police. He was shot twice in the leg and taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

In the 5800 block of West Grand, a 22-year-old woman was shot in the foot at about 6:15 a.m. and taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said. A 25-year-old man suffered a graze wound and refused medical treatment. The two were in an alley when an altercation was created among two men. One of the men fired a shot towards the victims.

A 90-year-old man was discovered in the 1500 block of South Harding at about 10 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

In the 600 block of East 47th Street at approximately 3:40 p.m., a 27-year-old man was inside a parked vehicle on a street when he was shot, authorities said. An unknown vehicle pulled up and someone inside produced a firearm, firing at the victim. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was listed in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 26-year-old man was shot at approximately 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of East 71st Street, authorities said. The victim was riding a bicycle when an unknown offender in a dark-colored sedan approached and fired shots, striking the victim. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and said to be in critical condition.

At approximately 10 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Burley, a 20-year-old man was walking when he heard shots and was struck in the chest. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

A 25-year-old woman was driving in a car in the first block of North LeClaire at approximately 11:31 p.m. when she was shot in the leg. She was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, police said.

Sunday –