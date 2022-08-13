Chicago Violence: At Least 4 Killed, 12 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least four people have been killed and at least 12 others injured in shootings across the city of Chicago this weekend, authorities said.

In the most recent fatal incident, one person was shot and killed and a second sustained injuries at approximately 6:04 a.m. Saturday in the 9400 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, according to law enforcement. An unknown man and 28-year-old male were walking outside when an unidentified offender approached and fired shots in their direction.

The 28-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The second victim sustained a graze wound to the left side of his head and refused EMS on scene.

At approximately 5:17 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of West Fillmore, a 19-year-old man was found fatally shot with a gunshot wound to his chest, authorities said. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In a separate incident, a 62-year-old man was fatally shot at approximately 11:09 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of West 71st Street, authorities said. The victim was sitting in his vehicle at a stop sign when someone fired shots. He sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

In the first deadly incident of the weekend, a 38-year-old man died from injuries suffered in a shooting at approximately 10:38 p.m. in the 500 block of West 95th Street, police said. The victim was driving when an unknown man fired shots from the sidewalk. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.

Here are the other shootings that have been reported so far:

Saturday

At approximately 12:08 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Honore, a 21-year-old man was shot while standing on the sidewalk, police stated. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back and listed in critical condition.

In the 600 block of North Sawyer at approximately 1:11 a.m., a 42-year-old man was sitting on a front porch when someone in a dark sedan fired shots, police stated. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right foot.

A 19-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound at approximately 5:04 a.m. in the 0-100 block of West Ohio, authorities said. The victim was inside a vehicle when she heard shots and felt pain. She sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot at approximately 7:21 a.m. in the 11200 block of South Parnell, police said. The victim was outside when shots were heard, and he felt pain. He self-transported to Advocate Trinity Hospital with one gunshot wound to his left arm and was listed in stable condition.

At approximately 2:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Argyle, a 59-year-old man was walking when he was shot in the right shoulder, police said. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and listed in stable condition.

In the 1200 block of West 71st Place at approximately 6:08 p.m., a 36-year-old woman was exiting a vehicle when she heard shots and felt pain, police said. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. The victim told police the individual who shot her was inside a Dodge Charger.

Friday