Chicago Violence: At Least 2 Killed, 12 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least two people have been killed and at least 12 injured in shootings so far across Chicago this weekend, police said.

In the first deadly shooting of the weekend, one person was fatally shot at approximately 1:10 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 87th Street, according to police. Two men and one woman were driving in a vehicle when a black sedan approached them at a stop light, authorities stated. Two unknown suspects fired approximately 40 rounds, striking all three victims.

A 31-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead. A 25-year-old woman sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, according to Chicago police. The third victim, a 22-year-old man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

In the second fatal shooting of the weekend, a 31-year-old man was fatally shot at approximately 1:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, authorities said. The victim was on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle approached and an unknown offender fired shots toward the victim. He sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition and died a short time later.

Here are the shootings that have been reported:

Saturday -

In the 200 block of South Hoyne at approximately 1:10 a.m., a 33-year-old man was on the street when he heard shots and felt pain, police stated. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of the neck and was hospitalized in good condition.

A 24-year-old man was riding in a vehicle at approximately 1:39 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Union when he heard shots and felt pain, police stated. The victim was shot three times in the right arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. He was said to be in good condition.

In the 1800 block of West 43rd Street at approximately 1:41 a.m., a 30-year-old man was traveling westbound when he observed an unknown man approach and start firing shots, according to authorities. The victim sustained a graze wound to the back and head. He self-transported to St. Anthony Hospital and was listed in good condition.

A 49-year-old man was riding his bicycle at approximately 3:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Ohio when an unknown offender standing on the street produced a handgun and fired shots, according to police. The victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the right leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

In the 8700 block of South Halsted at approximately 3:27 p.m., a 32-year-old man was inside a vehicle when someone inside another vehicle fired shots, authorities said. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper left shoulder. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

Friday -