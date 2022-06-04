Chicago Violence: At Least 1 Killed, 10 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least one person has been killed and 10 others have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, according to police.

In the city's first deadly shooting of the weekend, a man was struck and killed at approximately 1:28 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of West Grenshaw, police said. The male victim was near the back of a residence when he was struck by gunfire. He was hit in the back and was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

No one is in custody as authorities continue to investigate, police said.

Here are the shootings that have happened so far:

Saturday -

A 25-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with an unidentified male offender at approximately 12:42 a.m. in the 300 block of West 59th Place when the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim multiple times, police stated. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

In the 300 block of South Cicero at approximately 2:09 a.m., a 31-year-old woman was walking northbound when she heard a noise and felt pain, police stated. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the ankle and was transported to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

At approximately 2:27 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Hudson, a 23-year-old male and 14-year-old male were standing outside when they heard multiple shots, fired and felt pain, authorities said. The 23-year-old man told authorities a verbal altercation took place nearby, and one of the individuals involved displayed a gun and started firing. The 23-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the upper chest area, and the teenage victim was shot in the abdomen and leg. Both were listed in fair condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Friday -