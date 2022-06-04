Chicago Violence: At Least 1 Killed, 10 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least one person has been killed and 10 others have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, according to police.
In the city's first deadly shooting of the weekend, a man was struck and killed at approximately 1:28 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of West Grenshaw, police said. The male victim was near the back of a residence when he was struck by gunfire. He was hit in the back and was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.
No one is in custody as authorities continue to investigate, police said.
Here are the shootings that have happened so far:
Saturday -
- A 25-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with an unidentified male offender at approximately 12:42 a.m. in the 300 block of West 59th Place when the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim multiple times, police stated. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and listed in critical condition.
- In the 300 block of South Cicero at approximately 2:09 a.m., a 31-year-old woman was walking northbound when she heard a noise and felt pain, police stated. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the ankle and was transported to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in good condition.
- At approximately 2:27 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Hudson, a 23-year-old male and 14-year-old male were standing outside when they heard multiple shots, fired and felt pain, authorities said. The 23-year-old man told authorities a verbal altercation took place nearby, and one of the individuals involved displayed a gun and started firing. The 23-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the upper chest area, and the teenage victim was shot in the abdomen and leg. Both were listed in fair condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Friday -
- In the 4900 block of South Champlain Avenue at approximately 5:33 p.m., a 21-year-old man was seated inside a vehicle when he was shot by an unknown individual, authorities said. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and listed in serious condition.
- A 25-year-old man was near the sidewalk when he was injured by gunfire at approximately 7:09 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Merrill, police said. The victim was struck to the head and initially said to be in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
- At approximately 7:55 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 12th Place, a 38-year-old man and 18-year-old man were standing in the area when an unknown individual shot them, police stated. Both victims were shot in the leg and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. They were both listed in good condition.
- In the 2300 block of South Troy at approximately 8:15 p.m., a 24-year-old man was riding in a vehicle when he was shot by an unidentified male, police stated. The gunman exited from a blue Toyota sedan before shooting at the victim and leaving the scene. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back and reported to be in fair condition.
- At approximately 11:43 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Iowa Street, a 41-year-old man was standing outside when he was shot by an unidentified offender traveling in a four-door sedan, authorities said. The victim was struck once in the leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.