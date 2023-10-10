Chicago suburb named safest city in US for trick-or-treating

A Chicago suburb has been named the safest city in the U.S. for trick-or-treating, according to a new ranking.

The recent list from Chamber of Commerce, a review website, named Naperville the top city for safety while trick-or-treating.

The ranking looked at more than 300 U.S. cities with a population of at least 100,000 residents and evaluated them on a number of criteria, including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, the number of registered sex offenders and the number of law enforcement employees.

"Naperville retains the charm and security of a tight-knit community with few registered sex offenders, an excellent record of property crime (47.4 incidents per 10,000), and only 53 incidents of violent crime reported across the whole city in the past year," the ranking states.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Chicago suburb was followed on the list by Gilbert, Arizona; Frisco, Texas; Sugarland, Texas; and Cary, North Carolina.

See the full list here.