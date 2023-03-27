Chicago

Chicago's Street Sweeping Season Begins Next Week

By Matt Stefanski

In a sign that spring is here, the city of Chicago is preparing to deploy its fleet of street sweepers.

While street sweeping season begins April 1, sweepers won't hit the road until Monday, April 3, because the first falls on a Saturday. To find a machine's location, the city of Chicago provides a street sweeping tracker and map.

The tracker activates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday from April through November and lets users see whether mechanical street sweepers are about to reach their street.

Residents also can see the full schedule by visiting the city’s website or calling 311.

Bright orange signs are typically posted on the streets to alert residents about temporary parking restrictions put in place to accommodate the cleaning.

