Chicago Starts Search for City's Official 2022 Christmas Tree

Christmas may be months away, but Chicago is looking to spruce things up already.

The city has kicked off its annual quest to find a "perfect" Christmas tree that will adorn Millennium Park throughout the holiday season.

Nominations for the city's official tree opened last Thursday, and Chicagoans will be able to cast their pitches to dcase@cityofchicago.org through Oct. 7.

To be considered, the tree must meet a few qualifications. The tree needs to be 45 feet or taller and located less than 50 miles of the Loop. The city also said it prefers sturdy Norway Spruce or Fir trees — pine trees, the city noted, will not make the cut.

Submissions should also include the following information:

Owner(s) name, address, phone and email

Brief description of why the tree should be Chicago’s official Christmas Tree, including any special background information on the tree

At least two photographs of the tree, including a close up and wide shot

One winner will become the Windy City's centerpiece when the tree is illuminated Nov. 18. The tree will remain lit throughout Jan. 8.

The tree tallies as a long-time Chicago tradition, as this year's will become the city's 109th. Each year, the tree can be seen glistening near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street.