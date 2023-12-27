Chicago Skyway tolls increasing Jan. 1

Motorists on the Chicago Skyway toll road will have to pay a little more when the clock strikes 12 on Jan. 1.

Beginning in 2024, the rate for two-axle vehicles — passenger vehicles and some light trucks — on the 7.8-mile shortcut from Chicago to Indiana will rise from $6.60 to $7.20, according to the Chicago Skyway website.

Fares for vehicles with more than two axles — such as semis or trucks towing trailers — are also increasing. Motorists can check the new fares for their type of vehicle on the Chicago Skyway website.

The roadway, which connects I-94 in Chicago to I-90 at the Indiana border, opened in 1958. Tolls have risen steadily since the city leased it to private operators in 2005. Cars paid $2 in 2004.

Last year, the Chicago Skyway was sold for the second time in seven years. Atlas Arteria Group, a worldwide toll road operator based in Australia, acquired a two-thirds stake in the skyway.