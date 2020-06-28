Chicago Shootings: 11 Dead, 37 Wounded in Gun Violence Across the City

A total of 11 people, including a 1-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, are dead and at least 37 others have been wounded in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this weekend.

At approximately 5:42 p.m. Friday, a 42-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of North Leclaire when a person stepped out of an alley and fired shots, striking the victim in the head.

According to Chicago police, the man was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was later pronounced dead. No suspects are currently in custody, and Area Four Detectives are investigating.

On Saturday morning, two fatal shootings occurred within 30 minutes of one another, according to authorities. In the 9300 block of South Lyons at approximately 6:20 a.m., a 33-year-old man was shot multiple times in the shoulder during what authorities called a “domestic-related incident.”

NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria has the latest details after another child was killed in a shooting in Chicago this weekend.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

At approximately 6:50 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 57th Street, a 30-year-old man was sitting in a Chevy Tahoe when witnesses say they heard gunfire. Those witnesses reported seeing a Nissan vehicle flee the scene at a high rate of speed.

When police arrived, they found the man still sitting inside of the vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another fatal shooting occurred Saturday morning in the 1300 block of South Springfield, according to police. At approximately 10:25 a.m., a 25-year-old man was standing on the street when a person in a passing silver vehicle drove by and a person inside opened fire, striking the man in the left side of his body.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead.

At approximately 11:25 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was standing in a large group of people in the 1100 block of North Monticello when he became involved in a physical altercation. Another individual in the group pulled out a weapon and began firing, striking the boy in the chest.

Approximately three hours later, a 1-year-old boy was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle with his mother in the Englewood neighborhood on the city's South Side.

According to officers, the boy's mother, who is approximately 22 years old, had left a laundromat and was driving south on Halsted when another vehicle pulled alongside.

Someone inside that vehicle opened fire, striking the child in the chest, Chicago Police Department Chief of Operations Fred Waller said. The mother drove the young boy to St. Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The mother sustained a graze wound and initially taken to St. Bernard Hospital, but later transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

At approximately 3:51 p.m., a man was found shot to death in the 4400 block of South Kedzie in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood, police stated. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died.

At approximately 9:40 p.m., another child was shot and killed in the city. In the 3500 block of West Dickens, a 10-year-old girl was sitting inside an apartment when a stray bullet came through the window, striking her in the head.

According to police, the girl was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities believe that a group of men were shooting at another group when one of the bullets struck the child. No suspects are currently in custody.

A large gathering in the 3100 block of South Rhodes ended in gunfire at approximately 11:35 p.m. Saturday, as four people were shot, according to police.

One of the victims, a 24-year-old man, was shot in the groin, and later died from his injuries at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Another victim, a 22-year-old man, was shot in the head and is in critical condition. A 21-year-old man is in fair condition after being shot in the leg, and a 19-year-old is in good condition after being shot in the leg.

Two persons of interest are being questioned in the case after they were identified by witnesses as possible shooters.

Early Sunday morning, Chicago police responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1300 block of North Mayfield found a man lying on the sidewalk after being hit multiple times by gunfire.

The man was hit in the back and face, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Just before 7 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Lunt, a 19-year-old man was walking when another man walked up behind him and fired a single shot into the back of his head.

The teen was pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital. The alleged gunman got into a black SUV and fled westbound on Lunt towards Clark Street.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings thus far:

Friday –

Just before 4 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Halsted, a 31-year-old man was riding in a vehicle when three individuals pulled out weapons and began firing shots at him, according to police. The man was hit in the leg, and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

In the 2700 block of South Kedvale at approximately 6:13 p.m., a 41-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and a person inside opened fire, striking the victim in the lower back. According to police, the man was taken to Mount Sinai in stable condition.

A 46-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 5200 block of South Wood at approximately 7:30 p.m. when he heard shots, according to police. The man was hit in the buttocks, and was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

Saturday –

At approximately 12:20 a.m. in the 600 block of West Lawrence, a 27-year-old man was standing outside a home when he was shot in the leg. The man told police he did not see the shooter, and was later taken to Saint Francis in good condition.

In the 2200 block of West 21 st Street at approximately 1:33 a.m., a 46-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his back, according to police. The man, who was working as a ride share driver, told police he was dropping off another individual when a man standing on the street opened fire. The driver refused medical treatment at the scene.

Street at approximately 1:33 a.m., a 46-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his back, according to police. The man, who was working as a ride share driver, told police he was dropping off another individual when a man standing on the street opened fire. The driver refused medical treatment at the scene. A 25-year-old man walked into Mount Sinai Hospital at approximately 4:49 a.m. after being shot in the neck and face. According to police, the man drove himself to the hospital, but was unable to relay any information about the shooting to authorities. He is currently in critical condition.

Police say a 50-year-old man got into a verbal argument with a friend in the 800 block of East 81st Street at approximately 4:50 a.m. when the friend pulled out a gun and shot him in the hand. The man was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.

At approximately 9:24 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Flournoy, two individuals were shot, according to police. Both victims were standing outside when a person walked up and opened fire. A 48-year-old man was shot in the leg, and is in serious condition at Mount Sinai, while a 39-year-old man is also in serious condition after being shot in the abdomen. The gunman fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle.

Just before 10 a.m. in the 4400 block of West 28 th Street, a 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm. He was taken to Mount Sinai in fair condition.

Street, a 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm. He was taken to Mount Sinai in fair condition. In the 8000 block of South Exchange at approximately 12:08 p.m., a 37-year-old man was inside a parked vehicle when an unknown offender approached him and fired shots, police said. The victim was taken to South Shore Hospital in stable condition.

A 28-year-old male was found shot at approximately 3:50 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Phillips, police stated. The victim had a gunshot wound to the chest, the neck and the right arm. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

Two men sustained gunshot wounds during a robbery at approximately 5 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Douglas, police said. A 29-year-old male and 31-year-old male were in the hallway of a building when an unknown offender entered, displayed a gun and demanded property, officers said. The offender fired shots at both victims, striking the 29-year-old man multiple times and hitting the 31-year-old man in the hip. The younger victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and the 31-year-old male went to Stroger Hospital where he was reported to be in good condition.

Just after 10 p.m. in the first block of West Illinois, a 20-year-old man was walking when a person fired shots at him, striking him in the arm and leg. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition, while four other individuals were taken into custody for questioning, according to police.

In the 6300 block of South Eberhart at approximately 11 p.m., a 43-year-old man was standing in an alley when he suffered a graze wound to his neck. According to police, the man was taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition.

An 8-year-old girl was sitting on the couch of a residence in the 6600 block of South Wood when a bullet came through the window, grazing her head. The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition, according to police.

At approximately 11:20 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Kimbark, a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg, according to police. He was taken to Loyola Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

Sunday –