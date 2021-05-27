Chicago Rooftop Bar Voted No. 2 Nationwide: Report

The rooftop bar atop Chicago's London House was voted the second best nationwide, according to a new report, ranking higher than spots in New York, San Francisco and Miami.

Big 7 Travel described London House as among the best in Chicago, as well as nationwide, adding that guests can enjoy views of the Chicago River, Lake Michigan and the Magnificent Mile from the 22nd floor.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Combine that with killer drinks and a friendly atmosphere, and it isn’t hard to see why it’s one of the most popular spots in town," Big 7 Travel said online.

London House was placed only second to Washington D.C.'s POV Rooftop Bar & Restaurant, but beating out Philadelphia's Assembly and Atlanta's 9 Mile Station.

For the full list of rankings, click here.

In the Midwest, Monarch Club in Detroit, Michigan ranked No. 13 and described as "the best of old-school charm and a modern menu" with views overlooking the city.

Brit's in Minneapolis, Minnesota was placed at No. 24, noted as a place to enjoy "good beer and watch good sport."