Chilly Temps, Cloudy Skies on Tap for Saturday's Chicago River Dyeing

One of Chicago's most popular Saint Patrick Day traditions - the dyeing of the Chicago River - will take place Saturday, drawing thousands of visitors from near and far.

Whether you go every year or you're perhaps planning to see the river dyeing for the first time, you'll want to bundle up before heading out the door and venturing to the riverfront. Temperatures will likely start off in the low 30s in the morning hours before increasing to around 35 degrees by 10 a.m., the time of the river dyeing.

As the river is dyed green in celebration of St. Patrick's Day, onlookers will likely see cloudy skies, although, sunshine is possible. Dry conditions will continue in the following hours as other festivities, including Chicago's St. Patrick's Day parade, take place.

While Saturday is slated to be mostly clear, Sunday's shaping up to be much different, with multiple inches of snow possible.