Chicago Reveals Its ‘Named' Snowplows

By Sun Times Wire

Seven snowplows named in a recent contest were unveiled Friday by the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation held a “You Name a Snowplow Contest,” which allowed residents to submit names for the new snow plows.

Residents who submitted the winning names in the inaugural “You Name a Snowplow Contest” got the chance to have their picture taken with the plow.

“I told my parents after I won, ‘You know, most people are naming kids. I’m naming a snowplow,’” winner Will Hager joked Friday outside the salt dome at Grand Avenue and Rockwell Street.

“The creativity of Chicago is on display today. And it’s nice to be here with the other winners.”

The contest drew 17,000 responses and more than 80,000 votes were cast for the snowplow names.

The winning names were announced in February:

Mrs. O’Leary’s Plow

Da Plow

Salter Payton

Sears Plower

Sleet Home Chicago

Holy Plow!

Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel

