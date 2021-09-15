A penthouse in Chicago's Trump Tower has been listed for $30 million, marking one of the most expensive homes currently being listed in the city.

According to its listing, the 14,260-square-foot "vanilla box" features an entire private floor with just walls.

"All the walls are up and ceilings are finished, but it requires you to bring your own designer to complete the full scope of designer finishes to your own style of design," the listing reads.

The condo boasts 19-foot ceilings in its living area, floor-to-ceiling windows, a private access elevator, and more. It also comes with amenities like a 14,000-square-foot spa and health club, outdoor space on the building's 16th floor, and four parking spaces.

"Nothing like this has ever been or will ever be on the market again, offering 360 degree views of the city & lake from this brilliant floor plan with endless build-out possibilities!" the listing states.

The condo's high price comes just behind a Lincoln Park mansion, known as the most expensive home for sale in Chicago. That 25,000 square foot home on Burling Street, which takes up more than eight city lots, remains on the market for $45 million, but is currently not taking showings.

Take a look:

Photos: See It: ‘Vanilla Box' Trump Tower Penthouse Listed for $30M