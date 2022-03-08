Cubs President Jed Hoyer Puts Ravenswood Home on Market. See Inside

Cubs president Hoyer puts Ravenswood home on market originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs president Jed Hoyer put his Ravenswood home on the market this month.

But rest assured, Cubs fans. Hoyer is not leaving the team. He's just moving to another place in the area.

Hoyer and his family purchased the six-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home in June 2019.

He was the Cubs general manager from 2011-20 and was promoted to team president in November 2020 after Theo Epstein resigned.

The 7,500 square foot home is listed for $3.65 million. Here are a few photos from the listing.

