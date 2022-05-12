Chicago Ranks Among Top Places to Move in 2021, List Shows

Most Americans moved to the city of Chicago, among nine other destinations, in 2021, according to a newly released list.

Penske Truck Rental calculated the top 10 places where customers relocated to in 2021 amid new remote work opportunities stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the new list, Chicago ranked No. 1, though it had not made the list since 2015 where it again ranked tenth.

Here's the list from 2021:

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Houston, Texas Las Vegas, Nevada Phoenix, Arizona Charlotte, North Carolina Denver, Colorado San Antonio, Texas Dallas, Texas Orlando, Florida Austin, Texas Chicago, Illinois

Charlotte also reemerged on the ranking this year after taking a break since 2018, Penske noted.

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, over 20% more Americans moved in 2021 compared to 2020, with an estimated 14-23 million U.S. residents able to relocate due to work.

The company noted three "fun facts" about each destination, including Chicago. Penske said: