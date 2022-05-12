Chicago Ranks Among Top Places to Move in 2021, List Shows

Most Americans moved to the city of Chicago, among nine other destinations, in 2021, according to a newly released list.
Penske Truck Rental calculated the top 10 places where customers relocated to in 2021 amid new remote work opportunities stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the new list, Chicago ranked No. 1, though it had not made the list since 2015 where it again ranked tenth.
Here's the list from 2021:
- Houston, Texas
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Denver, Colorado
- San Antonio, Texas
- Dallas, Texas
- Orlando, Florida
- Austin, Texas
- Chicago, Illinois
Charlotte also reemerged on the ranking this year after taking a break since 2018, Penske noted.
According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, over 20% more Americans moved in 2021 compared to 2020, with an estimated 14-23 million U.S. residents able to relocate due to work.
The company noted three "fun facts" about each destination, including Chicago. Penske said:
- Chicago is home to the only backwards flowing river in the world
- The city is the starting point of Route 66
- Chicago has over 2,000 hot dog stands, many of which don't offer ketchup