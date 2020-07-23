Chicago Pride Boat Parade Sets Sail Saturday

After Chicago's pride parade was cancelled due to the coronavirus, city boats set sail to celebrate the LGBTQ community Saturday.

Rainbow Races asked owners to deck out their boats with as many flags and rainbow items as possible, while following proper social distancing and health guidelines.

Boats are set to leave Belmont Harbor at 2 p.m. Saturday and head south along the lakefront, ending at 31st Harbor to simply stop and head back.

"Please boat responsibly, we are here for fun, so lets not make a mess! Follow the course and speed set by the lead boat, leave enough room between vessels," Rainbow Races' website said.

While the boating event is free, Rainbow Races encouraged boaters to donate at least $20 to keep the organization running amid the coronavirus.

According to a facebook event, already 29 people have said they'll be attending the event with 86 "interested."