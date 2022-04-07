Taxpayers to Receive Direct Payments, Grocery Sales Tax to be Suspended as Part of Illinois Budget Deal

Democratic lawmakers in Springfield have announced an agreement on a new budget, with more than $1.8 billion in tax relief coming for Illinois taxpayers, including direct checks, a suspension of grocery taxes and a freeze on the state’s fuel tax.

According to Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Democratic leadership in the Illinois Legislature, the new budget will once again be balanced, with $1 billion being earmarked for the state’s rainy day fund and $1.8 billion in tax relief earmarked for taxpayers.

“We’re freezing the gas tax, cutting the grocery tax and providing relief on property taxes, all of this in direct response to inflationary pressures,” House Speaker Emmanuel "Chris" Welch said.

According to lawmakers, the state’s sales tax on groceries will be suspended for one year, which officials say will save taxpayers up to $400 million.

The state’s fuel tax, which was slated to increase in July, will be frozen through Jan. 1, 2023, with a taxpayer savings of $70 million.

Property tax rebates of up to $300 per household will also be included in the budget, along with an expansion of the earned income tax credit in the state, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Finally, families will receive direct checks from the state pending approval of the budget. Each individual will be eligible for a check of up to $50, with households also receiving $100 per child.

Income limits of $200,000 per individual taxpayer, or $400,000 for joint followers, will be attached to the checks, according to officials.