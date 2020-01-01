Barack Obama Presidential Center

Opening Date of Obama Presidential Center Still Uncertain

Early predictions were that the center would open in 2020, but a review process has slowed progress

Getty Images

MUNICH, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 29: Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at the opening of the Bits & Pretzels meetup on September 29, 2019 in Munich, Germany. The annual event brings together founders and startups from across the globe for three days of networking, talks and inspiration. during the “Bits & Pretzels Founders Festival” at ICM Munich on September 29, 2019 in Munich, Germany. Bits & Pretzels is an application-only, three-day festival that connects 5,000 founders, investors, startup enthusiasts,taking place from September 29 to October 1, 2019. (Photo by Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Four years after Chicago was chosen as the site of Barack Obama's presidential center, it's still unclear when construction will begin on the $500 million facility.

Early predictions were that the Obama Presidential Center could open as soon as 2020, but a lengthy federal review process has slowed progress. That review is required because of the center's location in Jackson Park, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Construction can't start until the review is completed.

The review, which has included public hearings and reports, has completely stalled at times, t he Chicago Tribune reported.

Local

gresham 40 mins ago

Armed Robbers Target South Side Fast Food Restaurants

Illinois State Police 56 mins ago

Tow Truck Operator Killed on I-290, State Police Say

In the meantime, the City Council has approved the project, contractors have been hired and fresh renderings of the project have been released. They show a sprawling campus with outdoor space and several buildings, including a tower with an 88-foot glass expanse. There'll be an athletic studio, a public library branch and a two-acre children's play area.

Area residents are impatient with the slow pace of progress. Erin Adams, who lives in the area and belongs to a neighborhood group that supports the project, said “it’s been frustrating."

“This is the first time I’ve been involved in this type of process. This could be normal, but it seems like it’s taking a long time," Adams said.

Obama Foundation officials said in a statement that they also feel urgency in starting construction but "appreciate the thorough analysis being conducted.''

The project has hit other snags, including a lawsuit challenging the use of public parkland and protests on resident displacement and gentrification.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Barack Obama Presidential CenterBarack Obama
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us