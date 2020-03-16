Lipinski, Newman Face Off Again in 3rd District Democratic Primary, Joined by 2 Others

If the Democratic primary in Illinois’ 3rd District seems familiar – that’s because it is. The race is a rematch between incumbent Rep. Dan Lipinski and progressive challenger Marie Newman, joined this time by two new challengers: Rush Darwish and Charles M. Hughes.

Lipinski and Newman faced off in the Democratic primary in 2018, which Lipinski won by 2 points – a total of 2,145 votes separating him and Newman. The race garnered national attention pitting centrist and progressive voters against one another in what some saw as a fight for the soul of the Democratic Party.

Lipinski is now an eight-term lawmaker who took over the seat from his father and is seen as one of the most conservative Congressional Democrats. He's positioned himself against abortion rights, voted against the Affordable Care Act, and has taken other, more conservative stances on issues like immigration.

Illinois’ primary Election Day falls on March 17, when voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots in several races. Here are a few big contests to keep an eye on.

Newman, a marketing consultant and anti-bullying advocate, is challenging him from the left once again by centering her campaign on policies like Medicare For All, a wealth tax, universal child care and more – earning endorsements from progressive Democrats like Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, as well as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, among others.

Darwish is a former television news anchor and sports reporter who now owns a multimedia production company in Chicago. He’s advocating for, among other policies, a public option for health insurance, calling it “Medicare for all who want it,” over a single-payer system championed by Newman.

Hughes told the Sun-Times that he is a mechanic for Nicor Gas who previously worked in the political operation of former Rep. Bill Lipinski, his now-opponent’s father.

The district, encompassing Chicago's Southwest Side and its surrounding suburbs, is a Democratic stronghold, all but guaranteeing the primary winner a victory in November.