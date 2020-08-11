Lightfoot Praises Biden's Selection of Harris as ‘Right Choice for This Moment'

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot praised former Vice President Joe Biden’s selection of Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate in the upcoming presidential election.

In a social media post, Lightfoot called Harris the “right choice for this moment,” and said that she will fight for justice in Washington:

“Kamala Harris is the right choice for this moment,” Lightfoot said. “Americans are crying out for justice, and Kamala has the experience to bring reform and equity to our system and all levels of government.”

Biden’s selection was announced Tuesday, ending months of speculation over who would accompany him on the ticket. Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, California Rep. Karen Bass, former Georgia State Rep. Stacey Abrams and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were among the candidates floated as potential VP picks, along with Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

Harris, a one-time front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination and the sole Black woman in an early, diverse field, ended her campaign in December after losing traction in the polls, despite a breakout debate performance – against Biden in particular.

“I need someone working alongside me who is smart, tough and ready to lead. Kamala is that person,” Biden said in a message to supporters.