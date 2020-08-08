Kanye West

Kanye West's Nomination Papers Challenged in Wisconsin

In this file photo, Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Rapper Kanye West's attempt to get on Wisconsin's presidential ballot as a third-party candidate is being challenged.

One challenge filed Friday with the Wisconsin Election Commission alleges that West's nomination papers were delivered too late and don't properly list his residency. Another challenge raises issues including illegible signatures.

The first challenge was filed by Joseph R. Santeler. Filing papers didn't include further identifying information. The other came from several people identifying themselves as Wisconsin voters.

Lane Ruhland, a former general counsel for the Wisconsin Republican Party who dropped off West's nomination papers this week, didn't immediately return a voicemail message on Friday.

Democrats allege that Republicans are pushing West's candidacy in several states to siphon votes away from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Wisconsin is expected to be a key swing state in the race after President Donald Trump narrowly won the state in 2016.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

