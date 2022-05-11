Illinois Speaker's Wife Reports $210K in Contributions to Judicial Campaign From House Democrats

Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch’s wife ShawnTe Raines-Welch’s campaign for Cook County judge has reported 10 contributions totaling more than $200,000 from current and former members of Welch’s Democratic caucus in the legislature, state campaign finance records show.

Raines-Welch is running for judge of Cook County’s Fourth Subcircuit.

On May 6, she reported high-dollar transfers into her campaign coffers from the committees of six current or former members of the House: $25,000 from Rep. Elizabeth Hernandez, $50,000 from outgoing Rep. Greg Harris, $20,000 from former Rep. Lou Lang, $25,000 from Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, $10,000 from Rep. LaToya Greenwood and $25,000 from Rep. Robyn Gabel.

When reached for comment, Harris said, “I’m happy to support diverse candidates that I’ve known and that support Democratic values.”

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Raines-Welch’s campaign also reported $45,000 from Rep. Marcus Evans’ committee on May 2, in addition to $5,000 from Evans on March 30. That same date, her committee also reported $3,000 from Rep. Rita Mayfield and $2,000 from Rep. Thaddeus Jones.

Altogether, that’s $210,000 from eight current members of Welch’s caucus and one former Democratic member of the House.

Shifting contributions from Democratic members of the House to other candidates is a move straight out of the playbook of former Speaker Michael Madigan. Madigan was indicted on 22 counts of racketeering, bribery, conspiracy and wire fraud in March following a years-long federal investigation. As that investigation swirled around Madigan during the race for speaker in January 2021, members of his caucus defected, to later coalesce around Welch.

NBC 5 reached out to the spokesperson who represents both Welch’s and Raines-Welch’s campaigns and did not receive a response.