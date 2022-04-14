Here's Who's Eligible to Apply for Chicago's $500-Per-Month Assistance Program

The city of Chicago will soon open applications for the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot, a program that will pay 5,000 low-income households $500 per month for 12 months to provide additional economic resources and stability.

The program, which Chicago says is the largest monthly-cash assistance program in the country, will provide more than $31 million in assistance in coming months, the city says, and officials have released the parameters for the program, and just who will be eligible to apply for it.

Here’s what we know:

Who is Eligible to Apply for the Program?

In order to be eligible to enter the lottery, residents must meet the following criteria:

-Be a Chicago resident, age 18 or older

-Have experienced economic hardship related to COVID-19

-Have a household income at, or below, 250% of the Federal Poverty Level (for example, $57,575 for a household of three)

Only one resident per household is allowed to apply and to be entered into the lottery.

How Will Participants be Chosen?

The city says that it will conduct a lottery for all eligible interested participants who apply by the May 13 deadline. Priority will be given to those living at or below the Federal Poverty Line, as well as residents who live in communities with “preexisting economic hardship.”

When Are Applications Open?

Applications will open beginning at 9 a.m. April 25, and will close at 11:59 p.m. on May 13, city officials said.

Applications can be filled out online, but assistance will be available via in-person appointments, online chat support and through a phone headline beginning on April 25.

Those interested in applying can visit the city’s Cash Pilot website, where they can sign up for updates and information on in-person events.