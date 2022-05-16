Full Video: Mayor Lori Lightfoot Speaks to NBC 5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern

Fresh off a recent trip to Texas, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sat down for a 1-on-1 interview with NBC 5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern.

During that conversation, Lightfoot defended her recent decision to impose a new curfew on minors at Millennium Park in the aftermath of a fatal shooting in the public space on Saturday.

Here is the first part of the interview:

Watch NBC Chicago Mary Ann Ahern’s exclusive 1-on-1 interview with Mayor Lori Lightfoot as she addresses the new city-wide curfew, crime level, and Chicago Police Department. This video is the first half of the unedited interview.

Lightfoot also discussed her coming reelection campaign, as well as her recent Texas trip that prevented her from meeting with President Joe Biden. She also broke down the process of approving a casino license for Bally's Corporation in the city:

Watch NBC Chicago Mary Ann Ahern’s exclusive 1-on-1 interview with Mayor Lori Lightfoot as she addresses the casino deal, President Joe Biden’s recent visit, and re-election. This video is the last half of the unedited interview.