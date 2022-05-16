Full Video: Mayor Lori Lightfoot Speaks to NBC 5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern

Fresh off a recent trip to Texas, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sat down for a 1-on-1 interview with NBC 5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern.
During that conversation, Lightfoot defended her recent decision to impose a new curfew on minors at Millennium Park in the aftermath of a fatal shooting in the public space on Saturday.
Here is the first part of the interview:
Lightfoot also discussed her coming reelection campaign, as well as her recent Texas trip that prevented her from meeting with President Joe Biden. She also broke down the process of approving a casino license for Bally's Corporation in the city: