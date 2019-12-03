Cook County State's Attorney

Former Chicago Ald. Bob Fioretti Running for Cook County State’s Attorney

WEB Fioretti - 00022520_31335197

A former Chicago alderman who twice ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Chicago has joined the ranks of candidates running against Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Bob Fioretti formally announced on Monday his bid to unseat the top prosecutor in the county that includes Chicago. He joins a field that includes two former prosecutors and a former county judge.

Chicago Politics

mayor lori lightfoot Dec 28

Chicago Mayor Says $11.5 Million in Vehicle Sticker Debt Forgiven

JB Pritzker Dec 27

Experts Worry About Pritzker Using Personal Money for State

Foxx and her office have been criticized for how the investigation of former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s report that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack was handled.

After her communication with a relative of Smollett prompted Foxx to recuse herself from the case, the actor was charged with staging the attack before Foxx’s office abruptly dropped the charges. Now, a special prosecutor is investigating the decision to drop the charges.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Cook County State's AttorneyKim FoxxBob Fiorettichicago politics
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us